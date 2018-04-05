Josh Haeder announces endorsement of Pennington Co. Vice Chair

From my mailbox, Republican Candidate for State Treasurer Josh Haeder has announced the support of the vice-chair of the Pennington County GOP for his candidacy:

    1. Anonymous

      Sec of bon homme county is 1 potential delegate and probably someone with influence over Bon homme county GOP.

      I’d take it.

      The VC of Pennington is a pretty big cog at convention.

  3. Travis Fullerton

    Considering this is a delegate election at the convention it’s a good idea to get the endorsement of county party leadership. It will show momentum heading into the convention. These are good endorsements even though they may not seem like a big deal.

    1. Anonymous

      Ericks is active in the FHA and Pennington GOP and conservative groups including the NRA.

      Smart endorsement. I appreciate Ericks service and agree with him on many issues. Therefore his support of Haeder tells me a lot of good things about Haeder.

      In a convention race it’s good to have the party officials on your team.

