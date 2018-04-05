Josh Haeder announces endorsement of Pennington Co. Vice Chair Posted on April 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ From my mailbox, Republican Candidate for State Treasurer Josh Haeder has announced the support of the vice-chair of the Pennington County GOP for his candidacy: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Josh will make an excellent Treasurer!
Haeder is doing a pretty deep dive for endorsements. Next, Secretary of Bon Homme County GOP.
Sec of bon homme county is 1 potential delegate and probably someone with influence over Bon homme county GOP.
I’d take it.
The VC of Pennington is a pretty big cog at convention.
Considering this is a delegate election at the convention it’s a good idea to get the endorsement of county party leadership. It will show momentum heading into the convention. These are good endorsements even though they may not seem like a big deal.
Ericks is active in the FHA and Pennington GOP and conservative groups including the NRA.
Smart endorsement. I appreciate Ericks service and agree with him on many issues. Therefore his support of Haeder tells me a lot of good things about Haeder.
In a convention race it’s good to have the party officials on your team.
He will be the hardest working treasurer since… ever?