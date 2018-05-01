Josh Haeder for State Treasurer having event in Pierre on May 8th

From my mailbox, Josh Haeder, Candidate for State Treasurer is having a meet & greet event in Pierre on May 8th:

If you’re in town, stop by the Legion Cabin after work!

4 Replies to “Josh Haeder for State Treasurer having event in Pierre on May 8th”

  1. 2 cents

    That seems to be the who’s who of Pierre.

    Josh is going to sail to victory from all observations.

  2. Anonymous

    Hopefully I can make it. I need to give him a check. He’s a hard worker who has earned my families support.

    We appreciate the enthusiasm he has brought to the Treasurer’s office.

    $25, 50 or $100. It all makes a difference in these races.

  3. Anonymous

    I’m not from Pierre but I feel compelled to give him a donation for gas money. No one appears to be working harder.

