Josh Haeder for State Treasurer having fundraising blitz this week

Republican candidate for State Treasurer John Haeder is on Facebook today with a challenge to raise $500 this week to fund his campaign activities in seeing the GOP Nomination for his office. From Facebook:

We are working hard to spread our message across South Dakota. The message is simple, we must protect your tax dollars from cyber threats, work to return even more unclaimed property and create a financial education program that can help our people get started down the right financial path.

This isn’t about politics for us, it’s truly about making a difference and working everyday on behalf of all of you every day. Setting realistic expectations and accomplishing the goals we’ve set out to achieve. Our work ethic and passion for this office will help win this race.

Your support means everything to our campaign and we are asking for your help. We’ve set a goal of raising $500 online by Friday to help put gas in the tank as we travel the state. Can you pitch in $10, $20 or $50 today? Your support is greatly appreciated, visit joshforsd.com today to get on board and help us continue to spread our proactive message.

