Judge denies motion to remove Lance Russell from ballot

I’m hearing that the challenge to State Senator Lance Russell being placed on the ballot was successfully defended. I’m told that the Judge gave ruling and denied Jim Sword’s request.

Stay tuned for more on this..

Update – I’m hearing that in denying the application for a writ of prohibition, the judge relied on the GOP successfully arguing SDCL12-6-64. What does that say?

12-6-64. Liberal construction of primary election laws. The laws of this state pertaining to primary elections shall be liberally construed so that the real will of the voters may not be defeated by a mere technicality.

Read that here.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...