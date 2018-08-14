Judge denies motion to remove Lance Russell from ballot

I’m hearing that the challenge to State Senator Lance Russell being placed on the ballot was successfully defended. I’m told that the Judge gave ruling and denied Jim Sword’s request.
Stay tuned for more on this..
Update – I’m hearing that in denying the application for a writ of prohibition, the judge relied on the GOP successfully arguing SDCL12-6-64. What does that say?
12-6-64. Liberal construction of primary election laws. The laws of this state pertaining to primary elections shall be liberally construed so that the real will of the voters may not be defeated by a mere technicality.
That’s good to see the will of the voters prevail.
Right, because the will of the voters is everything. If we thought like that, we’d still have IM 22. But hey, this time it’s a republican, so who cares about rules, right?
Liberty Dick,
Your comment sounds like a liberal promoting the idea judges can/should invent the law to accommodate their judgment of the “will of the people.”
I find that position and attitude a dangerous threat to our civil liberties and the rule of law. We need judges to interpret the law without regard to the politics/will of the people. We have a mechanism to legally have the will of the people represented and it isn’t the courts. It is through the legislative process or initiative/referrendum process. NOT THE COURTS.
That said, I’ve always thought the law clearly was:
A candidate couldn’t FORMALLY/LEGALLY (big distinction vs. campaign) be a candidate for two offices at the same time. Thus, Lance had to withdraw from the Senate race prior to allowing his name placed into nomination (which he did).
This withdrawal created a vacancy under which there was a procedure to fill the vacancy. This was done and they selected Lance as was their prerogative.
Judge ruled according to the law as I read it. Of course, I’m not a lawyer and don’t understand precedent and other such matters so it is possible the proper ruling could have been different UNDER THE LAW. But, unless the matter is appealed further, it appears the judges ruling (and my understanding) stands and Lance will properly be on the ballot.
It sounds to me like he made a clear reference to the statute explicitly mentioned in the Judge’s ruling, but ok.
Liberty,
That’s a very dickish interpretation of the law. By dickish I mean liberal.
Why the heck do we make laws for elections if everything is liberally construed by judges? There are no checks and balances on campaign finances or penalties for people violating statutes.
It’s why no one ever gets kicked off the ballot for violating rules that we are all supposed to follow because a judge will just say “will of the voters” “liberal interpretation of the laws”
Bad deal. conservatives might be happy to have Russell but conservatives should be concerned by this judge.
If the will of the voters were to include nominating a candidate who has reached the limits of a term, doesn’t live in the district, or is not a citizen of the USA, would their will also prevail?
Does the will of the voters trump everything else?
SDCL 12-6-64: Liberal construction of primary election laws. The laws of this state pertaining to primary elections shall be liberally construed so that the real will of the voters may not be defeated by a mere technicality.
http://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Codified_Laws/DisplayStatute.aspx?Type=Statute&Statute=12-6-64
In Russell’s case there’s no technicality because the law is technically on his side, and in general the circumstances you list list probably wouldn’t qualify as technicalities.
It just looks bad that Russell runs for multiple races, drops out of one and loses the other one. Yet he gets come back into things the same year. He should have had to sit this one out for the next 2 years or so.
Russell is your typical career politician that adds not value to the position he is elected to.
It’s not possible to be a career politician on what they pay legislators in Pierre.
I see the SDGOP saved Russell’s bacon.
I am sure Lance with thank the SDGOP for intervening and making the case for him… not.