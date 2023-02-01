The motion to discipline State Senator Julie Frye Mueller for her conduct with an employee with the Legislative Research Council has gone to the Senate floor, and passed almost unanimously on a vote of 33 Yeas, with Senator Pischke as the 1 Nay for her formal Censure, the Limiting of Frye Mueller’s access to the Legislative Research Council, and the lifting of Frye-Mueller’s suspension from the Senate Floor.
The Sergeant of Arms was commanded by Larry Rhoden at the podium to contact Senator Frye Mueller to let her know she could come back to the Senate.
Frye-Mueller quietly returned to the floor to little notice and no fanfare during the discussion on the next legislative matter, and took her place next to her only defender, Senator Tom Pischke.
6 thoughts on “Julie Frye Mueller Scandal: 33 Yea, 1 Nay for Censure, Limiting of access to LRC, and lifting of suspension”
What does the censure actually mean?
It’s a harshly worded letter. (Basically, a formal statement of disapproval by the body).
I s’pose somebody has to sit next to him.
The South Dakota State Senate voted almost unanimously that an LRC employee had been harassed…..perhaps it is time to get out the ol’ checkbook once again and settle up some damages. Stupid Julie, thanks a bunch!
In a nutshell,
She retains her seat in the senate,
retains her right to represent District 30.
and vote in the senate.
Basically, a censure is a public reprimand by the colleagues in her legislative body.
That all said, it would have much better to handle any grievances within the senate, of this caliber, within the true spirit of decorum – privately, either verbally or via letter of admonishment. Instead, the senate decided, probably with encouragement from senate leadership, to blow past reprimand and censure straight smack headlong into suspension. Which is completely uncalled for and frankly complete overkill for any evidence presented (which was essentially none). Censure is actually a harsh sentence without any compelling evidence to support it.
If I were a current legislator, I would be leery of leadership calling for pitchforks and lighting torches for any other witch hunts. This, in my mind is not leadership, it’s juvenile. The hysterical and hypocritical nature of it speaks volumes. The optics for all of this have been atrocious to watch. It’s the South Dakota State Senate for cripes sake, not some hairpulling session in the ladies room at a Jr high prom dance. I’ve lost respect for my beloved GOP because of this. I expect Democrats to act like this, not conservatives.
If I were a current legislator, I’d definitely refrain from discussions with LRC staff about having my husband suck my boobs. Weird how different people learn different things.