Julie Frye-Mueller Scandal: Argus sanitizing allegations against Senator Julie Frye-Mueller. Censure is Not Enough, and what about JFM’s husband?

The State Senate is working through their legislative load in week 4, but there’s a specter over everything that they are doing. The absolute freak-show that was dropped in the legislature’s lap last week when State Senator Julie Frye Mueller was suddenly and mysteriously suspended of all duties by the State Senate, leaving many to ask “why?” “what did she do?” with only the sketchiest of reports that it involved Senator Frye Mueller harassing an employee of the legislative research council about “private maternal matters, including childhood vaccines and breastfeeding.”
Understandably, given that Frye-Mueller was a legislator, and the LRC works for legislators, the Senate removed her from the situation with a strong vote. But there was enough wiggle room and ambiguity that Frye-Mueller and her political allies went on the attack, spending the weekend trying to portray her victimhood, culminating with a “woe is me” “I don’t know what I did wrong” press conference in an attempt to garner sympathy from the public.
But what Mueller didn’t count on was the fact that after they redacted some materials, the Senate was willing to release the statement which started all of this, to the public’s horror. It’s horrifying and graphic. So much so that the squeamish Argus Leader Argus will give a hint to the crazy, but won’t print the bad parts.
After the discussion about the bill, Sen. Frye-Mueller asked the staffer about her baby and asked if the infant was vaccinated, according to the complaint. When the staffer answered yes, Frye-Mueller said vaccinations could cause issues such as Down syndrome or autism.
Frye-Mueller then went on to tell the staffer, “he will die from those vaccines,” according to the complaint.
The discussion then moved from vaccines to breastfeeding, according to the complaint. The staffer said she was formula feeding her child that then led Frye-Mueller to give an explicit description of how to have milk come in.
So much for the Argus’ milquetoast account of the matter. Because it sanitizes the accusation, and strips it of any moral call for justice for the victim. Thankfully, the State Senate believes in open government, and lays it out there, warts and all:
After the discussion on the bill was finished, Senator Frye-Mueller asked, “how is baby?” I answered that he was doing well. Senator Frye-Mueller proceeded to ask, “did you vaccinate?”. I told her, “Yes.” Without allowing me to elaborate further, she proceeded to point her finger at me and aggressively say that this will cause him issues. She said my baby, “could get down syndrome, or autism.” She further went on to say that “he will die from those vaccines.”
She talked about the World Health Organization (WHO) and a video released by WHO that that confirmed that vaccinating babies is wrong and said that “we are guinea pigs for big pharma.” She further went on to say that God gives babies immunity and that, “you are taking away God’s gift of immunity from your son.”. During this time, she then asked if I was breastfeeding my baby. I told her “No, I am formula feeding, but I wish I could have.”
I was told by Senator Frye-Mueller that my husband could “suck on my breasts” to get milk to come in. She indicated, “a good time for that is at night.” She proceeded to provide hand gestures to her chest area and motion to her husband to see if he agreed. He smiled and nodded.
Senator Frye-Mueller preceded to get even more emotional and aggressive with me. She continued to point her finger at me with tears in her eyes saying repeatedly, “you can’t vaccinate your child anymore.” She knew of a set of twins that got vaccinated and “came out completely different”. She asked, “do you want that to happen to your son?”
Read the redacted employee statement here.
According to an account, the Legislative employee and new mother was subjected to a barrage of the worst, long-debunked pile of vaccination crazy from the internet, directed at her from a superior as if it was gospel, intimating she might be killing her child.
And far, far worse, she starts going on about breastfeeding in a tremendously inappropriate way forced on her by a work superior, with the work superior’s husband leering.
This wasn’t advice from one mother to another. The level of abuse to the employee is unlike anything ever heard in the halls of the legislature, and done so with the attendance and tacit approval of Frye Mueller’s husband for all of it.
I was in the censure court when the charges were originally announced. Now that the details are out, if the Senate chose to expel her, I’m easily good with that. South Dakota would be far better off getting rid of Frye-Mueller. And at this point, with the information out, I’m disappointed that the Senate has so far left Mueller’s husband untouched for his role in this matter.
Given his part in this event, the Senate needs to ban JFM’s husband, Mike Mueller, from legislative offices, committee rooms, and keep him away from the employees given the account from the employee making the complaint.
18 thoughts on “Julie Frye-Mueller Scandal: Argus sanitizing allegations against Senator Julie Frye-Mueller. Censure is Not Enough, and what about JFM’s husband?”
Sounds like a private conversation with a mother
In the mother’s office, with a work superior standing there talking about the employee’s breastfeeding, with the work superior’s husband leering.
It’s the opposite of a private conversation. It’s horrific.
Stop over dramatizing the story, you are making yourself look silly. It was not the conversation that you and your fellow establishment groupies are making it out to be. This has been way over the line..Have you desperately sold your soul to the devil?
Mike, do you go around telling new mothers that they are killing their new babies? Or what they should have their husbands due to their nipples?
Don’t ask questions you don’t want to hear the answer for.
Well, he only accused you of selling your soul to the devil. You are not the devil himself. That would be Lee Schoenbeck, of course.
this is the clearest comprehensive take i’ve read, thanks mr powers.
mr. zitterich, it is you and your cohorts who adopt and adapt the disruptive tactics of the left to apply to the party that offers you a home as long as you don’t leave messes on the rug. your tactical room-packing in low turnout situations has paid off i guess. others might say ‘you broke it you bought it.’
you never get or accept the negative feedback sane people give you, or recognize it happens. the positive feedback merry go round brings you all here, today, pretending an over-the-line breech of ethics and behavior is nothing at all.
it’s something to the rest of us, who are at the limits of our legal power to get through to you in some way you will respond to. your conceit that your tactics will lead to the ultimate good of bringing long-denied freedom to millions of oppressed conservative voters, needs to make room for the fact that most of the RINOs in your way are the voters themselves. those rare times they do turn out in huge numbers, they vote for candidates you hate and avoid the path you make for them, time and time again.
so let’s not bring satan, hitler or any other catch-all epithet into this. let’s settle this according to process.
I agree with you Mike!!!
Down Syndrome? Does the vaccine cause Down Syndrome? What do you think, Veda?
This is clearly a case of a sitting senator creating a hostile work environment. Action needs to be taken.
I agree this is the case of a setting Senator creating a hostile work environment, Lee Schoenbeck should be removed from the Senate as well as the South Dakota Bar Association. He and his liberal minions are trying to intimidate the truly conservative patriots who believe in freedom of speech, basing their votes on bills to reflect the views of those who elected them. Lee also made a thinly veiled threat to Julie Frye Mueller when he called her a dead cat. Every other Senator who went along with Schoenbeck’s witch hunt should be censured and personally apologize the Julie and publicly apologize to the citizens of District 30. When they voted for Julie, they showed that they chose her as their Senator, not the little narcistic Tiny Tim Goodwin.
Once again, the SD Legislature is a circus. A total clown show.
It’s a complete set-up just like the Democrats pull against Republicans all the time: turn a private conversation into an allegation that can’t be proven (it’s COMPLETELY a she-said/she-said kerfuffle), then rush ahead with the desired political solution (in this instance, marginalizing an effective conservative senator in advance of the HB 1080 debate/vote while deflecting from SB40, which the SD Central Committee agreed to complete a resolution recommending it be pulled at the 14 Jan meeting), with a parallel effort to falsely smear anyone supporting Frye-Mueller (whose due process rights were violated when the rules were suspended and she was summarily removed from her committee assignments) – which you hacks are dutifully engaged in. In a few weeks, after the dust has settled, we’ll find out that it was all a set-up and a series of lies. This process happens all. the. time.
She has no one to blame but herself. if she had an ounce of social EQ she would know she shouldn’t have said that. But she doesn’t, this isn’t the first issue of her speaking without thinking. This is just the first one that the person on the other end was willing to file a report on and stick with it. Good for the staffer.
I don’t know where some of you work, but if I made these comments to a colleague, I would be in trouble, and I am a business owner. This is not professional, but much of the far right victim hood agenda lately is not work appropriate either. See how far your reverse racism claim goes, or your claim that allowing someone to be openly in a same sex relationship is infringing on your religious freedom, at the office. The solution is simple, live YOUR life, you don’t have any right to be able to control how others live their lives, it may completely contradict your thoughts, but you as an organic being have the ability to generate any possible thought, that doesn’t make you special. Leave people alone.
The District 30 Clown Car has finally run over the cliff! First, JFM’s husband should be banned from the Capitol building – period. Second, JFM has little to stand on since this is purely an employment related harassment issue, plain and simple. Yet, the added component of her husband in the room may give rise to an even more elevated legal component that most of us have never dealt with before – he’s not an employee so…. I have faith in the Senate select committee and hope this is completed quickly. District 30 voters have gone far too long without a real State Senator that listens and is responsive to their constituents. It’s time for the circus to leave town. I challenge those who support JFM to go to any employer and ask them how they would handle a situation such as this. We will then hear crickets.
Sounds like the staffer is a snowflake. I was expecting something far more egregious. This is almost insignificant.
And that’s why people file sexual harassment lawsuits. Because of people like you.