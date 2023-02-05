Getting back to the quality of Julie Frye Mueller’s representation for a moment, this recent comment was interesting.
Frye-Mueller was suspended three days in 2023 and howled about not being able to provide representation for her district. Then took the next day off.
In 2022, she is said to have missed 5 days of session.
In 2021, she is said to have missed 6 days.
Exactly how is District 30 being shortchanged any more in 2023 with her being out of the Senate than they were in the prior two years when she skipped? If anything, they’re a day ahead of the game (so far).
One thought on “Julie Frye-Mueller skipped more days in each of the last two sessions than she was suspended in 2023”
You folks in 30 missed out on having an outstanding human being and Military Vet taking care of you in the SD Senate!!!
Goodwin for the Win in 24!!!