JULY FEC Reports for US Senate Race. Ahlers raises 24k. Rounds Raises 257k, out-raising Dem candidate by factor of 10

The title of the post says it all, as we look at the FEC Report covering 5/14/20 – 6/30/20.

Dan Ahlers’ FEC Report for July:

Dan Ahlers July Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

US Senator Mike Rounds’ FEC Report for July:

Rounds July FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

When it came to fundraising, Mike Rounds literally destroyed Democrat Dan Ahlers in comparison, by more than a factor of 10.

Ahlers raised $24,832.44 to Rounds’ $256,952.86. Alhers spent $18,352.14 – 74% of what he raised, leaving him with $49,556.72 in the bank. Rounds spent $222,810.98, and has $1,868,842.77 left on hand to run his fall race for US Senate.

I don’t think the outcome is in doubt.