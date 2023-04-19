Jungle Primary proponents start circulating petitions, hiding level of opposition from GOP

From KELOland, the proponents of a jungle primary, which has either been rejected by voters or failed to achieve the ballot THREE TIMES NOW, are back running it again.

And along the the commencement of circulating their measure, are lying to voters about the level of opposition to the measure which no one wants, and no one has asked for:

Joe Kirby, a lawyer and well-known retired Sioux Falls businessman, is the main sponsor behind the ballot measure to start a top-two primary election in South Dakota. Kirby told KELOLAND News in December 2022 he wants to let all voters vote. and.. Kirby said he hasn’t heard of any opposition to the Constitutional Amendment but said he could see opposition from the “radical sides of both parties.” and.. Democrat Rep. Linda Duba was in attendance at the news conference. The Sioux Falls lawmaker said she is supporting South Dakota Open Primaries because it is the right thing to do. She said she’s not concerned if Democrat candidates would be left off November ballots with the top-two primary system.

If Linda Duba wants to make sure no one turns out for Democrats in the fall ever again, that’s her business if she wants to further wreck her party. But the line that Joe Kirby is feeding people is a load of fertilizer. The measure’s main sponsor, Joe Kirby claims “he hasn’t heard of any opposition to the Constitutional Amendment but said he could see opposition from the “radical sides of both parties?”

Well, let’s try the State Republican Party Chairman John Wiik for one.. John Wiik campaigned to be chair of the SDGOP in part telling groups that the party fundraising needs to be robust “to fight off attempts to establish a “Jungle Primary” system in South Dakota.” That’s straight out of the Clay County GOP January minutes. Chairman Wiik is anything but the “radical” side of the party, which is a much different story than this group is claiming.

The State Republican Central Committee has had pretty strong words in opposition of other measures monkeying with the ballot system, and I suspect they will quickly let their opinions be known on this latest attempt to monkey with our ballots.