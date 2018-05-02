Just a few people at the TenHaken event tonight…

Wow! The District is PACKED tonight with well wishers for Paul TenHaken.
They must be expecting good news as the vote is holding around a devastating 62-38% lopsided total for TenHaken, the presumptive next mayor of Sioux Falls with 62% of precincts reporting.
This is really good for Sioux Falls.
She was very dividing and played loose with the facts. I really hope we don’t see the likes of her in politics again. I know people who new and liked her before this. Their opinions changed. It wasn’t just politics.