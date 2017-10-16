Just a reminder on the “professional, moral, and respectful manner” part of the GOP platform.

Posted on by Leave a reply

There’s been a lot of chatter with regards to scorecards about how well some Republicans are following the Republican platform, and how “good” a Republican certain officeholders are.  And given how these people are citing certain portions of the SDGOP platform, I was reminded of a portion that was added at the last convention in Aberdeen:

5.14 Candidates – We encourage South Dakota Republican candidates to familiarize themselves with, and pledge to support, the platform of the South Dakota Republican Party.  We ask candidates to conduct themselves in a professional, moral, and respectful manner.  We encourage counties to use the platform as a means to educate and inform candidates and the public.

Read that here.

We ask candidates to conduct themselves in a professional, moral, and respectful manner.”

Do some candidates need reminders to conduct themselves as such? It is in the platform, after all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.