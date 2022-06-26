This was the mic drop moment for the GOP Convention yesterday, when Governor Kristi Noem herself came and gave the nominating speech for Lt. Governor.
(Of course, Taffy Howard, in another example of the misery she must have inflicted on her legislative colleagues during her tenure in Pierre, complained about it to no avail.)
2 thoughts on “Just another photo from convention. Kristi Noem gives nominating speech for Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden”
Thanks for identifying who that was. Those of us in the back couldn’t tell who was making that challenge. She is horrible.
Are there pictures of young Ms. Taffy, also?