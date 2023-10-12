Just the facts. Or at least the facts we choose to disclose, except the important one…

Had a long-time reader just point this out. I don’t think I’ve ever heard this one:

Police say a Sioux Falls man was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to rob a bank in the southwestern part of the city. and.. The Argus Leader is not naming the man at this time because the court case is currently not one this news outlet would follow through trial. If major developments unfold, we will update accordingly.

So, the identity of the person arrested for attempting to rob a bank is not pertinent to the story? That’s just nuts. I think that’s a HUGE part of the story.

Way to phone it in, Argus.