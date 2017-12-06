Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to endorse Krebs for Congress

I just had this sent off to me by someone who received it:

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is apparently set to endorse South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs in her race for Congress against former PUC Commissioner Dusty Johnson, and South Dakota Trump Campaign person Neal Tapio who is set to announce in January or February.

This is a bit of a surprising move with Krebs having opposed providing information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity headed up by Kobach back in June of this year. Obviously, it hasn’t affected their relationship as fellow secretaries of state.

