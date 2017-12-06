Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to endorse Krebs for Congress

I just had this sent off to me by someone who received it:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is apparently set to endorse South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs in her race for Congress against former PUC Commissioner Dusty Johnson, and South Dakota Trump Campaign person Neal Tapio who is set to announce in January or February.
This is a bit of a surprising move with Krebs having opposed providing information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity headed up by Kobach back in June of this year. Obviously, it hasn’t affected their relationship as fellow secretaries of state.
This is impressive. She rejected their request but still worked with them and had a good result.
Headline – “Politician announces endorsement of out-of-state politician.”
Next up: “Dog bites man.”
Kobach has been a leading voice on immigration and stopping the refugee crisis in the United States. He is outspoken and rock solid on these issues that are very important to Americans like me who are fed up with sanctuary cities, refugees and an open border. I like that Krebs is taking a strong stance and not running away from a guy like Kobach who is a culture warrior.
The left is out of control and establishment Republicans are weak.
Having great character and high integrity in the face of assumed negative public opinion by doing so is extremely rare in politicians today. SOS Krebs did just that and stands tall by doing so. Great endorsement.
Sad, really. You look back to Joyce Hazeltine and you see great service and a great job done by a very capable woman who was not that overtly political. Truly, SOS Krebs did a great job turning around the mess in the Secretary’s office, and, like Hazeltine, Krebs provides good service and she is a capable woman, but Kris Kobach is such an unfortunate endorsement. Mr. Kobach is a fear mongering, spiteful, ethnophobe, and Ms. Krebs shares nothing in common with this waste of human flesh. Ms. Krebs should simply say….”thanks, but no thanks.”
This is an interesting article about him:
Kris Kobach is only 50, but he’s the closest thing the fractured Republican Party has to an ideological godfather on the two most galvanizing issues in the conservative arsenal: immigration and voting rights.
Much of what Donald Trump will say on those two topics at tonight’s third and final general election debate has been influenced, in one form or another, from Kobach’s law book-strewn second-floor office in the Kansas secretary of state’s imposing, Renaissance Revival-style headquarters in downtown Topeka.
