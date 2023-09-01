Katie Washnok Announces Candidacy for South Dakota Senate

Aberdeen, SD —September 1, 2023 – Today Katie Washnok (35) of Aberdeen, SD proudly announces her candidacy for South Dakota Senate from District 3, promising a new voice, fresh perspective, and unwavering dedication to the greater Aberdeen Area and its constituents.

With a proven track record of dedicated community involvement, Katie seeks to bring positive change and a strong voice to the South Dakota Senate.

Having worked in both Washington D.C. and Pierre early in her career, Katie brings an in-depth knowledge of the policy process. And her service to the community has instilled a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Northeastern South Dakotans. Katie will ensure these issues are made a priority in the legislature.

“I am excited to hit the campaign trail running, I look forward to engaging even more with the constituents of District 3, listening to their concerns, and working collaboratively to make the greater Aberdeen area an even better place to call home!” Says Washnok.

Katie invites all to join her campaign by liking her Facebook page “Katie Washnok for South Dakota Senate”.