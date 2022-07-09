According to South Dakota Right to Life, for the 2012-2022 session, Dem Lt Governor pick Jennifer Keintz is tied with several other House Dems for last place in how she voted on life issues during her 2 years of office.
At 33%, she joins Representatives Duba and Bordeaux in opposing bills supported by South Dakota Right to Life, according to the group’s Spring newsletter.
13 thoughts on “Keintz tied for last in only SDRTL rankings”
And your point is? Also, how many people died in South Dakota because of Noems covid policies? Well, about 900, if you do the math and compare us to Minnesota.
A better question might be: How many people died from the hospital protocols using the drug Remdisivir? How many people have died from the “vaccine” (that doesn’t stop transmission of the virus or getting the disease)? Have you ever heard of so many people just dying in their sleep? Found “unresponsive”? Died “at their residence”? Oh, SD has lost plenty of people (and will continue to lose people from accelerated cancers, blood clots, strokes, heart attacks), but will we ever know the numbers?
My experience with Jennifer Keintz was being surprised at how immature she was and how she reacted and her conduct as a supposedly adult legislator regarding an issue that she supported and that I opposed. I’ll spread the word to vote NO on this ticket! Another self inflicted loss for the South Dakota Dems!
Absolutely. There are no redeeming features or positives about Komrade Keintz for South Dakota. I find her to be even left of California…
I am Pro-life but I remember that it wasn’t that long ago when a majority of South Dakotans rejected an effort to ban abortions at the ballot box. I believe it was 2008 and it lost 55 to 45 percent.
Although I thought that initiative was poorly defended, I am not overconfident about this issue. In my opinion, the vote would be close if held again today.
” I am Pro-life but ”
You lost me after the word “BUT”.
I see.
I don’t ;think you do.
The conjunction “BUT” means opposition. So the poster may say he/she is pro life. Instead it really means opposition to pro life.
Thus ends the lesson.
I am Pro-life “but” I am not blind. I’m realistic about the popularity of that position. Of course you knew that was the meaning of my comment.
You want to turn that into “elk is Pro-choice”. Dishonest… but it’s all you got.
Dear Professor Conjunction,
Just so you know… the word “but” can mean – nevertheless, even so, however etc.
A liberal legislator doesn’t have a conservative voting record? Wow shocking!
” I am Pro-life but ”
You lost me after the word “BUT”.
After the word “but”, elk gave actual historical facts. It is entirely probable you were not equipped to follow beyond that word.