KELO AM asks Tapio about statement claiming terrorist attack will deliver nomination. Posted on April 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 19 Comments ↓ From facebook. Story up on KELO Radio here. Apparently candidate for Congress Neal Tapio was discussing some strategy on how he was going to win. And it involved looking for another terrorist attack on US Soil to deliver the nomination. http://dakotawarcollege.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Dear-Todd-Epp-First-I-would-like-to-thank-the-person-who-secretly-recorded....mp3 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Tapio is correct.
1) Islam is a dangerous political system based on an ideology of violence and hatred.
2) Continued Islamic terrorist attacks in American soil will strengthen the political positions of those politicians who rightly identify Islam as our enemy and antithetical to our way of life.
He’s scary.
He actually followed through with his events schedule that he talks about.
“With events in Watertown, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen Tuesday…”
http://dakotawarcollege.com/tapio-announces-entrance-into-congressional-race/
http://www.politifact.com/california/article/2017/aug/31/who-carries-out-more-terror-attacks-us-soil-right-/
Whoever taped Tapio views hoped to hurt his campaign. Someone hopes to hurt Tapio’s campaign because they view him as a threat. Tapio is a threat because he is performing better than anyone expected.
Tapio is a threat to innocent people that are and will pay a price for his Bigotry. He will get crushed in the primary and will be reduced to joining used care salesman Ron Branster from St. Cloud with their opinions being sold as facts to those who buy into the fearmongering crap road show with a collection jar.
Neal Tapio is a pathetically self-important deluded fruitcake. The only “threat” he poses is to bring more embarrassment to South Dakota than Steve King does to Iowa.
He is an embarrassment to Watertown.
i think the only person feeling a threat from tapio is the krebs campaign because they are both doubling down on a guess about how big the not-dusty vote is, they are both catering to it and will split it with virtually no plan to reach for the middle. krebs needed a larry pressler or something to cut the dusty vote but that isn’t happening. voters wanting dusty who can’t have him are likely to go to krebs or the judge. just a gutcheck but I feel good on this one.
It’s Dusty that will leave Tapio in the Dust.
April 11, Sheridan, Sioux Falls, 7:30pm-9pm Sign up! Share!
Anni Cyrus, Former Child Bride Speaks
Aynaz Anni Cyrus is an American-Iranian Human rights activist, journalist, producer and freedom fighter. A child bride in her home country of Iran, abused and imprisoned as a teen, she escaped to America and now advocates for women and girls suffering…
EVENTBRITE.COM
She will be speaking at the Sioux Falls Sheraton Monday April 11th at 7:30 pm.
Tampa girl married her rapist at 11 years old. http://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/tampa-girl-married-her-rapist-at-11-years-old/450996398
Child Brides to my knowledge are still legal in Florida. Probably in other states too
Missouri has a serious problem too:
http://www.kansascity.com/news/state/missouri/article204292464.html
Tara brings up a great point with child brides in how these Xenophobes are so focused on scapegoating Muslims and other groups for problems that they fail to see we have the same issues and actually far more to be dealt with right in front of them in our own country, states, counties and communities. Fear seems to unfortunately be an easy sell.
So let me get this straight. Tapio is suggesting that his biggest chance at a “win” is if we have another terrorist attack on US soil. This suggests Tapio is counting on multiple things to win this election: 1) Those serving in Congress should be well-versed in Islamic militantism above all other competencies, 2) Understanding the Koran is more important than understanding the Constitution, 3) All voters are more concerned about Islamic militantism than all other topics.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269595/cair-vs-ex-muslim-anni-cyrus-robert-spencer
The real story here is that somebody secretly taped Tapio with the intention of using it against him, probably Krebs.
No, Shad. The real story is that a major party candidate for US Congress has built his campaign plan around a terrorist strike on innocent Americans.
Nice try shifting blame though. Ha! Old Shifty Shad…up to his usual antics of covering for Taliban Tapio.
Do you think these knuckleheads are desperate and crazy enough to stage an incident and make it look like it was done by some Islamic terrorist? With these Domestic Radical Extremists these days getting busted with grenade launchers, a weapons cache, drugs, bombing, shooting people and taking over Federal facilities it makes one wonder.
No, it really doesn’t.