KELO Radio asks SDDP about Legislative candidate claims. The response is like North Korean propaganda.

If you recall the e-mail blast sent out by Democrats that I posted this AM, they made a rather boastful claim about how they were doing with their legislative recruitment:

As you’ll note, they even went the extra mile to bring attention to it – not only did they use BOLD TYPE, but they went the extra mile to also HIGHLIGHT IT IN YELLOW to bring everyone’s attention to it. (#Winning!) “For the first time IN DECADES we have potential candidates in EVERY legislative district.”

Now, here’s where it gets funny.

KELO AM thought there might be a story of a political party comeback. So they asked the SDDP about it

The South Dakota Democratic Party says today in an email that for the first time in decades, they have potential candidates in every legislative district in South Dakota. However, the state party is not willing to release a list of committed candidates. “To be clear, it is still early, and many of the candidates are still potential and not confirmed at this point,” said Aaron Matson, SDDP communications director. “We’re not releasing numbers at this point, but due to the grassroots energy and interest in running we’re seeing all over the state, we feel much better about filling all 105 slots than we did at this point in 2015. That’s not a guarantee, but we are feeling cautiously optimistic.”

Read that here.

Wait, what? They have them…. but they won’t release a list?

Seeing this boastful claim from a political party that’s had problems producing candidates, such as in 2016… and 2014… and 2012, where they actually raided a nursing home for a 92 year old candidate… you kind of have to take their claims with a grain of salt. A big – huge – 12 ton grain of salt.

When Democrats’ Communications Director Aaron Matson claims “they have potential candidates in every legislative district in South Dakota,” it’s like he’s been taking propaganda lessons from North Korea. I’m surprised we haven’t seen something on Twitter like this:

Dems – you all just keep on claiming you’ve got candidates in every district… just like North Korea claims it has discovered unicorn lairs.

There might be someone out there who believes you.

