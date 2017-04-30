KELO AM Token Liberal: Yesterday “brilliant” for SDGOP’s Lederman, says SDDP’s Ann Tornberg “mortally wounded,” and “We can’t even stage a proper revolt.”

Todd Epp, a.k.a. “Token Liberal” of the Greg Belfrage show is chiming in about yesterday’s dueling events, where he sees the SDGOP coming out on top, and the SDDP taking a major hit in how people view them:

When I look at our Republican brothers and sisters, they have had great leaders as chairpeople. Craig Lawrence and Joel Rosenthal especially come to mind, but also people like Pam Roberts and Dan Lederman. While we may disagree with their positions on the issues, they knew or know how to lead. For example, Lederman holding the rally at the same venue as the Democrats’ McGovern Day was diabolically brilliant. It took attention away from the Democrats, who also shot themselves in the feet but not opening our event to the media. With yesterday’s events, not only do we still have a poor leader in charge of our party, but a mortally wounded one going into the 2018 election. I’m not sure how things could get any worse but we are set up for such an eventuality. To wait for Trump to implode is not a strategy but a wish. Politics is an elbows out sport and hard work that depends on planning and money. Until we Democrats figure that out, we will continue to bleed market share–i.e. voters, to the Republicans and Independents. And even fewer Democrats in Pierre. Maybe it is time for a new party. I’m not sure this one is salvageable. We can’t even stage a propper (sic) revolt.

Read that here.

This comment comes under a post at Cory Heidelberger’s Dakota Free Press, where Heidelberger fanned the flames and promoted the revolt against Tornberg, but didn’t bother to drive to Sioux Falls to participate nor cover the vote to replace Tornberg or to attend Democrat’s big annual dinner. (Al Novstrup was at the GOP event, BTW).

It was a good event for Lederman, who despite having no major statewide candidates or officeholders who were available to attend, managed to pack the place with activists who were willing to take the fight to the doorstep of Democrats.

And as Epp notes, “not only do we still have a poor leader in charge of our party, but a mortally wounded one going into the 2018 election. I’m not sure how things could get any worse but we are set up for such an eventuality.”

As I’ve said, Dems, just keep doing your thing.

