KELO AM’s Todd Epp calls the fledgeling coup against Ann Tornberg “The night of the long butter knives”

You know you’re dealing with Democrats when they know they have a problem. They can identify it. They can call for correcting it. And they still manage to screw that up:

If you’re going to stage a coup, and you tell everyone you’re going to stage a coup, you better succeed.

This Saturday’s annual South Dakota Democratic Party’s McGovern Day in Sioux Falls could instead turn into The Night of Long Knives. Ok, maybe more accurately, The Night of Long Butter Knives. These are Democrats, after all.

and..

The goal of all this is to get rid of current chair Ann Tornberg. As I have noted in the past, her regime has seen dropping party registrations and fewer and fewer Democratic state legislators and NO Democratic statewide elected officials. It has been an unmitigated disaster for us Democrats.

and..

If the Night of Long Butter Knives actually occurs, it could put the state party in a better position. God knows we can’t do any worse, could we? But as is often the case for South Dakota Democrats, just when you thought it wasn’t possible to go any lower, we sink deeper into the prairie gumbo because we will have no chair and no plan and just a bunch of ticked off Democrats.