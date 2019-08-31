KELO Radio also writing about the Democrats financial failures

Todd Epp over at KELO Radio has a story about the financial problems that are plaguing South Dakota Democrats as they play the blame game:

One elected officeholder who is a Democrat said the previous regime who was involved in putting the party in its current position said they should “each kick in a few thousand dollars” to help fix the situation.

and..

However, the Democrat’s rivals, the S.D. Republican Party, said they think they know why their competitors are in poor shape financially.

“I’m not sure why these issues come as a shock to the Democrat party, as current state Democrat treasurer Bill Nibbelink has been in charge of signing the reports on their financial condition as he has since the year 2000,” SDGOP chair Dan Lederman said in a statement.

Lederman said the Democrats were trying to deflect responsibility.