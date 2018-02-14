KELO Radio: Legislator shares racy joke on Facebook

From KELO Radio:

A Rapid City state representative shared a photo of a woman with a plunging neckline along with a joke about the size of a woman’s breasts on his personal Facebook page.

and..

Here is a link to Goodwin’s Facebook page. Here is the link to the post he shared on his own page, which has been removed. Here is the link to the original post he shared.

and…

Last month many—but not all–legislators and their staffs attended sexual harassment training in Pierre. The training was not mandatory.