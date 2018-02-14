KELO Radio: Legislator shares racy joke on Facebook

Posted on by 8 Comments ↓

From KELO Radio:

A Rapid City state representative shared a photo of a woman with a plunging neckline along with a joke about the size of a woman’s breasts on his personal Facebook page.

and..

Here is a link to Goodwin’s Facebook page. Here is the link to the post he shared on his own page, which has been removed. Here  is the link to the original post he shared.

and…

Last month many—but not all–legislators and their staffs attended sexual harassment training in Pierre. The training was not mandatory.

Read it here.

8 Replies to “KELO Radio: Legislator shares racy joke on Facebook”

    1. Ike

      Exactly! Liberals do want a future where women are not objectified or judged based on the size of their body parts, and one in which creepy old men who pretend to be leaders are called to account for being stupid and sexist. Sounds like a nice future to me.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous

    This is not a surprise. Spend 15 minutes around this guy and you will quickly see through his front and figure out what he is really like. Do a little bit of research on him and you will wonder how he ever got elected.

    Reply
  6. Pat Powers Post author

    I’m hearing that his Facebook Page may have been hacked. There’s another gal who had something mysteriously shared on her page that was out of character/racy which tends to make me want to give him the benefit of the doubt.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.