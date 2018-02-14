KELO Radio – New Poll shows Jackley & Noem neck in neck

From KELO Radio, a new poll was announced that shows Republican Gubernatorial contenders Marty Jackley & Kristi Noem competing within the poll’s margin of error:

The poll by Moore Information has Noem at 40 percent; Jackley at 35 percent; former legislator Lora Hubbel at 5 percent, and Dr. Terry La Fleur at 2 percent.

18 percent are undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus of 6 percent and polled 300 likely Republican voters.