KELO Radio updated their earlier story today, and confirmed with the candidate that Lora Hubbel intends to run for Governor as an Independent candidate.

What does this mean? According to the Secretary of State, with Hubbel running as an Independent, that means she will have to collect 3,393 signatures (1% of the total vote for governor in 2018 – 339,214).

I’m a little skeptical whether she’s going to go out and do the work. But, we’ll see.