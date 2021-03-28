From KELOLAND news comes a report that the Speaker of the House is at loggerheads with Governor Noem on her recommended style and form changes to HB 1217, and will be telling the House to reject them:
Noem’s changes aim to drop college athletes from those potentially impacted by the bill. She also seeks to drop a requirement that a student’s biological sex is verified every school year.
In a statement, Gosch said “I will be recommending that the House of Representatives rejects Governor Noem’s proposal as unconstitutional.”
5 thoughts on “KELO reporting House may reject Noem veto.”
I, a SoDak mother, stand with Rep. Gosch. My husband, a SoDak father, stands with Rep. Gosch. My mother, a SoDak grandmother, stands with Rep Gosh. My father, a SoDak grandfather, stands with Rep. Gosh. There are many, many South Dakotans that will stand for truth. The battles are over, we are ready for the war.
Stand firm Rep. Gosh. It’s time we stand for truth. God is on the side of truth.
Good job Mr. Speaker….
stand firm…don’t be like Noem though…she was for it before she was against it also….
She was in Texas last night…..at a fundraiser…..
All about the donors….
Good to know Gosch either wants to be the one ultimately responsible for the blowback to this asinine bill or is to dense to figure out how this will play out.