KELO-TV boosting former reporter’s negative camapign smears against opponent in mayor’s race.

Of all the media in Sioux Falls, KELO-TV seems to be taking the one-sided view of a story that the Jolene Loetscher campaign is pushing to try to smear her opponent Paul TenHaken in the final days of the Sioux Falls Mayoral run off:
Today, the candidates also discussed a voicemail.
“Paul, you had left me a voicemail where you told me that you had tools in your toolbox that you could choose to use against my campaign,” Loetscher said.
“When I talk about tools in the toolbox, what I mean is negative campaign tools,” TenHaken said.
Loetscher says she saw this “as a threat.” Asked if he left a threatening voice mail with Loetscher, TenHaken replied, “absolutely not.” He said she had brought a negative message against his campaign.
“I called her and said, ‘I wish we wouldn’t do this, I’m going to continue to keeping it positive, I’m not going to use negative campaign tools,’ and that was it,” TenHaken said.
and…
KELOLAND News has asked to hear the voicemail, but the Loetscher campaign says they are not going to release it “because of the investigation.” We asked if the voicemail is part of the hacking investigation, and they say it is.
Also tonight, we asked each of the four other candidates who ran against Loetscher and TenHaken on April 10 if they received a call from TenHaken talking about his tools he could choose to use against their campaign for mayor. We have heard back from both Jim Entenman and Greg Jamison, who both said they had not.
So, KELO is doing a story about a voicemail pushed by their former reporter Jolene Loetscher.. and trying to “investigate” whether her opponent in the Mayor’s race allegedly made calls to all the candidates in the race to discuss “tools he could choose to use against their campaign for mayor.”
Are they actually reporting this as part of their news program? Because it seems to be more of a commercial for their former reporter than objective news with evidence. As opposed to being fair and balanced, it appears they’ve definitely taken a side in the race, and are beating up on TenHaken.
The Sioux Falls Mayor’s runoff election takes place a week from today.
They seem more interested in creating a buzz for their Mayoral debate this evening than reporting the news accurately. Maybe ask Jolene why her campaign complained that the Argus story wasn’t “tough enough” on Paul…This is gutter politics at its best.
Her campaign complained the story wasn’t tough enough on Paul? Do tell do tell!
Yep, when you don’t like the facts then you just attack the press, huh? Gee, I wonder who taught you to do that?
Fake news kelo liberals!!!! Same old story over and over
Ten Haken stepped in it big time. His “I’ve got dirt on every candidate, all seven of them”, will go down as one of the worst rebuttals in SD political debate history. He looked defensive and scared yesterday and he put the race back in play when it should have been game over.
He calls his investment company “Dutch Mafia.” Doesn’t that tell you it all? But what is his affirmative defense to this and his “dirt” comment? Is it immaturity, or a darkness, which only Nixon could truly appreciate?…. And neither are qualities for a mayor of Sioux Falls.
And you call yourself a genius, your not a genius and PT is not the “Dutch Mafia”, but you knew that already. Why won’t you defend your intolerance towards religions & people of faith? I’ll ask you again: You have no tolerance for Paul taking a break from the campaign trail, on a Sunday mind you, would you tolerate a mayor who had to break from a council mtg to get 1 of their 5 prayers in for the day?
Exactly my thoughts too.
Who would ever say that running for office? “I’ve got dirt on every candidate, all seven of them” The guy sounds like a Slick Willy who knows how to play dirty and has done it before with lots of experience behind the scenes. It was very revealing and creepy.
Fake news kelo liberals!! Classic
Kelo has a very liberal newsroom these days. Jolene is one of their big stars and they want her running the city. This is another huge ethics breach by liberal media.
Call Poynter Institute. This is a major ethical lapse by kelo. Shameful. They must disclose they are boosting their own employee. Good grief
Liberal media kelo promoting their employee without disclosing to voters the conflict of interest. How interesting. And not surprised at all
No doubt it wasn’t Paul’s finest moment — not an ideal response or voicemail to leave. Having said that, this is all a move by team Jo to change the subject. They were losing badly and should lose. Paul is a far superior candidate on a number of levels. And would be a far superior Mayor than Jo.
As for your sensitivity to ‘Dutch Mafia’ as a name for an investment group — lighten up Francis. It’s not the first time I’ve heard the term, nor is it the first time I’ve heard ‘mafia’ applied to various groups. I see it as a nod to his Dutch heritage. But I suppose a snowflake might be more sensitive to the term. Get over it.
RELEASE THE VOICEMAIL!!! What is Jo hiding?? She knows if people hear the very respectful voicemail they’ll see she’s a liar. DCI said it’s fine to release the voicemail. It doesn’t have to remain “confidential” like Jo is claiming in her conspiracy theories. She can release it. RELEASE THE VOICEMAIL! Why is Jo hiding it?
Go Jo!
I agree with McKennan, release the voicemail. She won’t though, it would destroy her narrative.
Did Jo and her minions think maybe someone from her past has contacted Paul’s campaign about choices she’s made that would damage her credibility? I don’t need anyone to tell me Jo’s a liar and would not be a strong leader for SF, she did that herself. She lied to my face about a pro-life group being allowed to participate in the Women’s March. Then she lies about starting a biotech business. She is a liar, and she’ll continue with what she knows best.
Michelle she probably did not take you seriously. I would not. No sense wasting their time on nutjobs.