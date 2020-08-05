KELOland noting Amazon is coming to Sioux Falls

Wow. Check out this story:
This is your first look at the new building plans for an Amazon Distribution Center that’ll be going up in Foundation Park near I-90 and I-29.
It’s four stories and 2 million square feet. It all falls under the Amazon Fulfillment Commissioning plan obtained by KELOLAND News.
This is going to be massive in terms of jobs and economic input into the state. Good job to the Governor, Mayor, and all who worked to make it happen.
Whoa…
This will have a HUGE economic impact for Sioux Falls and South Dakota.
Thankyou Kristi!
Given Amazon’s history of exploiting tax breaks and laborers, I remain skeptical of the idea this is a net positive development for Sioux Falls and South Dakota.