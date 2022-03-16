KELOland points out that Haugaard, Smith had a dismal and ineffective session.

As many rocks that get thrown at Governor Kristi Noem, the incumbent Governor fared far better than the people who would like to replace her, according to a KELOland news story today:

As for Haugaard, the former House speaker saw lawmakers in one chamber or the other vote down all but one of his proposals.

and..

His one note of success was the annual resolution expressing South Dakota’s status as a sister state of Taiwan.

Smith also fared poorly. None of his three bills made it past the first hearing. One proposed expanding the scope of soil conservation. Another would have reduced penalties for ingestion of controlled substances. The third would have regulated school resource officers. He tabled his concurrent resolution supporting the initiatives of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.