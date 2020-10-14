KELOland reporter called out for hit pieces, told no on interview with Governor.

Apparently Maggie Seidel with the Governor’s office has watched KELOland news before, and had a good idea of the end product she was going to get when asked about Angela Kennecke doing an interview with Governor Kristi Noem:

This week KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke asked Governor Noem’s office for a one-on-one interview to address questions about rising COVID-19 cases in the state, her campaign trips for Trump and the economy. Angela received the following response from the governor’s office: