Apparently Maggie Seidel with the Governor’s office has watched KELOland news before, and had a good idea of the end product she was going to get when asked about Angela Kennecke doing an interview with Governor Kristi Noem:
This week KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke asked Governor Noem’s office for a one-on-one interview to address questions about rising COVID-19 cases in the state, her campaign trips for Trump and the economy. Angela received the following response from the governor’s office:
“Were there even the slightest attempt on your part to be fair in your reporting, I’d be happy to move this through the process. Since that hasn’t happened in my entire time with Governor Noem (and I’m told long before…), the answer is no.”
MAGGIE SEIDEL, SENIOR ADVISOR AND POLICY DIRECTOR
That was actually… hilarious.
6 thoughts on “KELOland reporter called out for hit pieces, told no on interview with Governor.”
Maggie is right. Angela is ridiculous.
Finally.
Finally someone called her out for her sensationalism. Good for the Gov’s staff for telling her to stick it!
Several years ago she did a “hard hitting” piece on a volunteer in Vermillion who delivered senior meals. A senior died in their home and she proceeded to blame the volunteer. Hack journalist.
I’m waiting for Angela to bring up that someone in the Noem administration might own a white pickup that could have been driving through Platte on the evening of the Westerhuis fire.
That studio is Noem’s safe space and career advancement tool only. Criticizers do not attempt entry.
The Snow(flake) Queen only does safe space interviews on Fox. I’d pay good money to see Angela chasing her down, though.