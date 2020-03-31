KELOLAND reporting on last legislative day accusations against Sen. Langer

From KELOLAND, it appears that reporter Bob Mercer is claiming there were some antics that may have been observed during South Dakota’s first electronic session which gave rise to the last minute call for a disciplinary hearing:
An hour earlier, several Republican and Democratic legislators had told KELOLAND News to check out Langer’s behavior.
She was seen barefoot in room 413, which was the Senate’s base of operation during the final day. She also was spotted barefoot in the hallway outside, and in room 499.
Her diction was loose, her walk unsteady.
The lieutenant governor told Jensen there were no legislative days left for a disciplinary committee to act.
and…
Curd said it would be appropriate to pursue the matter through the Legislature’s Executive Board.
Any fact-finding, dismissal or exoneration could be done through the board, Curd said.
So Aaron McGowan is supposedly majority leader?
First, Larry Rhoden is 100% correct. He handled the situation perfectly.
Second, I believe Senators Brock Greenfield and Kris Langer. Their word is good enough for me.
Third, we have much, much bigger fish to fry. Let it go.
Let’s drop petty complaints and focus on the big picture. Disciplinary hearing? No. This is a moment for America, South Dakota, and the GOP to pull together. Thousands have died. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are sick. Millions are out of work. The national economy is on life support; and New York is locked down. Do you have enough cash to cover April bills? If so, you’re lucky. Many don’t.
I doubt anyone was intoxicated but, under the circumstances, if someone needed a stiff drink, I say “skol.”