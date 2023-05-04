KELOland has a fancy infographic with dramatic music on the Austin Goss arrest story that they’re running on their website. Given that Dakota News Now are their big competitors for the televised media space..
You can view it at keloland.com.
3 thoughts on “KELOland seems to be laying it on thick, with infographic created for Austin Goss arrest story.”
KELO’s smartest move might be to demand Goss’s firing, then hire him and start covering more hard news and less fluff. Their talking heads seem likable enough, but I don’t have seven minutes per day to learn about Sioux Falls’s newest flower shops.
Imagine the post on DWC if Cory H got arrested.
Imagine the celebration by the Brown County Democrats,,,and the relief of Erin.