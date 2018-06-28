Kevin Woster story on GOP’s AG Nominee Jason Ravnsborg

South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s Kevin Woster has a story up at SDPB.org today about the nomination of GOP AG Candidate Jason Ravnsborg and his race for Attorney General this fall:

I wasn’t actually there to hear it. But the newly nominated Republican candidate for South Dakota attorney general celebrated his victory at the GOP convention in Pierre on Saturday, which was also the one-year-anniversary of his mom’s death.

And so it became more than just a sad day. It became a mom-and-dad-story day, too.

and…

He is staying in touch with his dad and his campaign for attorney general by phone this week and next, as he takes part in joint military exercises at the U.S. Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La.

Because of the swampy environment, Fort Polk offers jungle warfare training among other specialties. So Ravnsborg, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve with past deployment experience in Afghanistan and Iraq, is doing some perspiring at Fort Polk.

and…

Ravnsborg touts his civil-law experience, an area of the law that he says is often overlooked but one that is also important in the attorney genera’s job. That can often involve defending South Dakota laws from court challenges or filing civil actions on behalf of the state.

The case Attorney General Marty Jackley recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, Ravnsborg notes, was a civil case on whether states could require certain businesses without a physical presence in South Dakota to pay taxes on online sales.

Which is part of his argument that it’s not all about his experience in prosecuting cases.

“There are so many other areas of the law that give a person courtroom and life experience also,” he said. “One has to not only be able to take a case to trial but also many more time negotiate a successful resolution without going to trial.”

Ravnsborg also argues that his military experience matters. He says he oversees 600 Army Reserve personnel across the Dakotas, Nebraska and Missouri.

“I work daily with staff making decisions, assessing resources, personnel issues and budgetary matters,” he said. “And I will do that in the Attorney General’s Office.”