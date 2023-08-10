KEVN notes The Monument getting ready for sold out SDGOP Trump Rally in September

KEVN in Rapid City has a story on their website today regarding how The Monument is preparing for the SDGOP Trump Rally:

The South Dakota GOP originally contacted The Monument to rent space for a fundraiser dinner. The event changed from a dinner to a rally when Governor Kristi Noem and Trump both stated they would be attending. The Monument is working with the secret service as well as local law enforcement to set up a safety plan for the former president.

and..

The South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders Rally will be held Friday, September 8th, in The Monument’s Ice Arena. The arena can hold up to 6,500 people, and tickets have already sold out.