No wonder the judge wanted to think on the plea agreement before her in the matter of the Koskan accusations. Because according to an article in the Argus Leader, the plea agreement which was arranged before any of this became public seems like it’s not going to go over well with the public at large:
In the proposed plea agreement filed Monday, but appearing to have been signed off on in early September, before Koskan was formally charged, the defendant would agree to plea guilty to exposing a minor to foreseeable harm.
The charge, punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison, would have all jail and prison time suspended for Koskan, according to the proposed plea agreement.
and..
The 44-year-old political candidate would also continue to support the victim in the same or similar manner as he did before the allegations were made..
So, this was arranged in early September, for accusations which collectively shocked the conscience of the entire state. And they’ve negotiated zero prison time?
That’s not going to go over well. And it probably shouldn’t.
16 thoughts on “Koskan plea agreement pre-arranged in September, suspends all jail time.”
The victim will continue to be victimized by Joel and his wife if he gets only a slap on the wrist. This isn’t Justice. Letters need to be written to the judge from the public.
NO JAIL AND NO SEX OFFENDER LIST, FOR MULTIPLE RAPES OF OWN DAUGHTER, OVER A PERIOD OF YEARS? WHO IS THE CLOWN PROSECUTOR THAT MADE THIS DEAL?
Let me guess. the rapist has to write a sorry letter.
names…we need names. who was the “prosecutor?”
During a psychology class lecture, my professor said that there is no cure for pedophilia. There’s no medicine, no therapy, no rehabilitation, no “help” you can give them. When a 40-year old man is attracted to a minor, there’s nothing that will make him stop being attracted to minors.
It sounds more like a “Family Matter” which is totally outside the states jurisdiction. Based on the Plea Agreement, both sides agreed to as such to enforce it as strictly a family matter. Right or Wrong, this nation was established given the “people” the sovereign authority over the government, and I am thinking the Judge honored that request. We may not agree with it, nor accept the decision, however, if we are to remain a “Sovereign Group of People” where we hold, and maintain authority over “The Government” keeping it out of the private affairs of the “people”, we must also accept the fact that this family had every natural right to enter into a family arrangement as such.
Sometimes, you must sit back and realize, that ‘we’ govern this country by means of our “Organic Laws” such as the 1776 Declaration of Independence, the 1783 Peace Treaty of Paris, the 1783 Articles of Confederation, and the 1789 U.S Constitution. Read them, and learn of how these Organic Laws are still in effect today, as well as govern over all of us, protecting our sovereign, natural, and inherent rights given to each of us by our creator.
The one thing I love about being an American Citizen of South Dakota, is that we shape our laws, our codes, our regulations as such, that “WE” each have the utmost ability to protect, keep free of, and be less regulated by a tyrannical government. When the people have reserved to themselves, and have enforced their natural and common law rights, anything is possible.
Do not construe my words as presenting that I support any wrong doing to any such person, I speak predominantly on “your right to enforce your rights”
Also, this is what happens when you allow for Plea Deals, Arrangements rather than allowing the ‘legal cases’ to go full out into a JURY trial, whereas you should be found either Not Guilty or Guilty. However, this appears to be a civil issue between family members, and that is what has been ruled on in this situation. And both sides elected to keep it a “family matter”.
When it comes to our Constitution, I cannot argue the result in that manner The Constitution shall always prevail at all costs.
To extend my thoughts here, whatever got said in that court room, based on the evidence or lack of, the testimony, the facts, this came down to the fact that the family has decided, to Reserve Their Right to themselves to handle this terrible or tragic situation. Both the Father, the Mother, and the Daughter appear willing to work through this together in order to maintain the strength of their Family, and it is the best interest of the “STATE” in order to maintain Strong Families. That is probally the best thing that can come from this.
FAMILY must always be promoted, and valued, and allowed to work its own issues out.
I don’t know, how old is the victim now? Is she a college student? Perhaps justice is best served if he has to pay her college expenses, and that’s hard to do from prison. She is the only person who can answer the question: do you want him to go to prison or do you want him to pay for your education? It would be nice if the judge asked her what she would like.
The topic most likely came up, which was the purpose of the plea agreement, I would safely bet, a conversation such as this nature was had among all parties involved. Exactly was the intent of my previous posts above. End of day, the State has to allow for, and protect the nature of promoting STRONG FAMILIES.
I also believe just cause this is a plea deal, arrangment, the fact is, it was an Order of the Court, so that makes this situation a Public matter, which gives the State by means of Social Services the authority to govern over the ‘family’ in order to carry out the official terms of the agreement. I would suspect, based on whatever terms that were agreed to, the State would be able to come in, under any such violations of the agreement to in full effect of the law, strip away the fathers rights if he should happen to violate or commit additional crimes against the defendant. There is more to the decision that many people know of, which is being kept from the public in order to protect the family itself. Just cause there is no sanctions or penal penalties in the common sense, as per agreement he has to agree to specific criteria, which by contract now made with the State makes all things a public matter of the people, and if he should happen to violate the agreement, the State could revoke, or suspend the agreement at a future time.
Zitterich: That post of yours is the single most profoundly dumb thing I have ever read on this site. Raping your daughter for six years is a private family thing? Letting a pedophile off the hook in the interest of keeping DADDY DEAR home with the kids, one of whom he raped? Check the bible dude. INCEST, BAD. (1 Corinthians 5) SCREWING CHILDREN, BAD.
“Honey, I am only raping you out of love AND Strong Families.”
With great affection, Your Sovereign DAD. XXXOOOXXX
HAHAHAHA,,, You attack my words above, but I not once condoned any wrong doing, let alone used vulgar language, nor disrespectful comments towards anyone. I simply provided my assessment, and opinion, and if that is a crime, so be it. Your most likely a loud mouth, liberally progressive supporter of a tyrannical government than a staunched supporter of the constitution itself. You obviously want to do nothing but see the ugly side of people, and not the remorseful side of people, let alone the concept of allowing families to work out their issues outside of government. YOU obviously believe Government is the end all, see all entity in our lives, and that people cannot workout their problems privately. Your comments and tone scare me, and would wake up all of our founding fathers who gave to us the right to govern ourselves as freely as possible without an overbearing government. You are most definately a Democrat in sheeps clothing.
You need help, seriously.
Hell no. No jail time and no sex offender registry. This is how we end up with mandatory sentences. The prosecutors on this have it all wrong.
How in the world can any man defend himself in this culture? Undoubtedly there is sexual abuse in our land. But women never lie? Never exaggerate? Does one man in a hundred exonerate himself? If is always just his word against hers, and she is always right.
Surely we know after the events of the last three years—George Floyd, Kyle Rittenhouse, Covid vxx—that one cannot make an intelligent determination of guilt without hearing both sides of the story?
Rarely am I at a loss of words, but horrifying and outrageous are all I kind think of right now. Pray the judge appropriately trashes this plea agreement.
Is there gofundme for the victim? If there is, they got a donation waiting from me🙏
I’m offended (and I’m darn hard to offend) by Mr. Zitterich’s comments. How in the name of freedom and Justice, does familial rape build strong families?? How does the rape of a child by the father comply with “the organic documents of our Republic”? He is talking a bizarre and ultimately criminal language, a blasphemy on our Constitution and rule of law.