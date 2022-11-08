Koskan plea agreement pre-arranged in September, suspends all jail time.

No wonder the judge wanted to think on the plea agreement before her in the matter of the Koskan accusations. Because according to an article in the Argus Leader, the plea agreement which was arranged before any of this became public seems like it’s not going to go over well with the public at large:

In the proposed plea agreement filed Monday, but appearing to have been signed off on in early September, before Koskan was formally charged, the defendant would agree to plea guilty to exposing a minor to foreseeable harm. The charge, punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison, would have all jail and prison time suspended for Koskan, according to the proposed plea agreement. and.. The 44-year-old political candidate would also continue to support the victim in the same or similar manner as he did before the allegations were made..

Read the entire story here.

So, this was arranged in early September, for accusations which collectively shocked the conscience of the entire state. And they’ve negotiated zero prison time?

That’s not going to go over well. And it probably shouldn’t.