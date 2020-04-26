KOTA TV notes that SDGOP adapts and continues to campaign in the Coronavirus environment Posted on April 26, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ From KOTA TV: Read, and watch it here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
All the major news outlets also note that Sen. Langer and Sen. Greenfield showed up drunk to work, lied about it, then admitted to it to the investigative committee, but I don’t see you mentioning that. Not to mention that the Lt. Governor seemingly knew about it that night, tried to bury it, and then was given an assist by Sen. Rusch to avoid having to testify.