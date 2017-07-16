Krebs 2nd quarter FEC Report for 2017: 131K Raised, 34k Spent, 230k Cash on hand, 4k Loan

Secretary of State and Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs has posted her 2nd quarter FEC Report for the year.. And what is it telling us?

Krebs has raised $131,066, she spent $33,677, she’s sitting on $230,470 in the bank, and she has a loan out for $4000.

On the donation side, there’s a little cross-pollination with Dusty Johnson, with her support coming from donors such as Miles Beacom, Paul Bradsky, Jeff Broin, former State Rep Mike Buckingham, Robert Correa, Bush Fullerton, former State Rep Charlie Hoffman, former National Committeewoman Mary Jean Jensen, former Regent Harvey Jewett, Craig Lloyd, State Senator Ryan Maher, Allen Nelson, Tom Orton, Bill Poppen of DeSmet Farm Mutual, Ed Randazzo, GOP Vice Chair Linda Rausch, Former State Rep Jack Rentschler, and Lincoln County State’s Atty Tom Wollman. Former State Senator Todd Schlekeway also made a donation from his dormant Campaign Account.

Krebs spent a bit on consulting, with over a third spent on Kansas City Based Axiom Strategies ($13,854). Georgia Hanson received $1752, and the outstanding loan of $4000 is owed to Red Print Strategies, Casey Phillip’s Alexandria, VA Based Media company.

There’s still lots of campaign left to go. Stay tuned!

