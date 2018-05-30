Krebs Campaign goes directly negative on Dusty Johnson

Coming out on the same day as the Argus/KELO Poll, this mailing was on my doorstep today, and marked the first negative campaigning piece directly from one of the campaigns in the Congressional race, as the Shantel Krebs for Congress continues pressing the attacks she started last week in the debates.
Featured in the piece seems to be a photographic creation that does not exist outside of photoshop:
Now there is a deeply dishonest postcard. Shantel must be desperate. Oh wait – the Argus/KELO poll says she’s losing by 18%.
Desperate and pathetic.
Who in DC is trying to hide his record? From the photo it’s just Dusty trying to shred a file. We deserve more than petroglyphic negative mailers.
it is a reference to the SuperPACs helping Dusty by going negative on Shantel
A week ago, I was guessing Shantel would be in the 30’s. Had no idea if it was the high or low thirties. Now, I’m not sure she will be in the 20’s and it is plausible she might get 3rd.
When this started Dusty had some very real advantages (name ID and high net favorables) and he ran a pretty flawless campaign. That is a combination where only a seismic event can change the outcome. Krebs should have recognized it and made sure one didn’t burn bridges.
This is not how she should have ended her political career. Sometimes you can just want something too bad. Its a shame.
She should have pulled out months ago and tried to keep her job as Secretary of State, I think that also is over after this series of negative attacks.
we just need a west-river version of this issued on orange or pink paper now for the other campaign to complete the circle.
An increased sale tax in 50 years. (Small print)
Ya the nerve, I c why this ad was printed. (Don’t correct my hunt and peck)
When Dusty meets with liberal Never Trump groups to ask for support in attacking his opponents, it’s good campaigning. When Shantel, responds, it’s negative campaigning? This blog is clearly apart of the never Trump group supporting Dusty.
This krebs campaign has turned into a car accident you can’t help but stare at. Stop digging for crying out loud!!!!
Shantel made mistake after mistake and the direction of the campaign has turned many off. Very superficial and that is too bad. She is too bright to go the route that she did in this failed campaign that will have negative consequences long after this primary.
Well since they are a SuperPAC it would be illegal for him to coordinate with that group. Have any proof to back up your claims?
This blog only criticizes those who don’t pay Pat Powers hush money.