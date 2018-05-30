Krebs Campaign goes directly negative on Dusty Johnson

Coming out on the same day as the Argus/KELO Poll, this mailing was on my doorstep today, and marked the first negative campaigning piece directly from one of the campaigns in the Congressional race, as the Shantel Krebs for Congress continues pressing the attacks she started last week in the debates.

Featured in the piece seems to be a photographic creation that does not exist outside of photoshop:

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...