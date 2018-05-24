Krebs campaign notes endorsement from Congressman Steve King of Iowa

From Facebook, Congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs is noting that her candidacy has received the endorsement of Congressman Steve King of Iowa:

  1. Anonymous

    YES!! A politician has gotten the endorsement of a politician! YES!!

    If Shantel can only get the endorsements of more politicians, her victory is assured!

