Krebs for Congress campaign sends postcard for primary election

The Krebs for Congress campaign sent a postcard out this week that’s landing in mailboxes today:
Krebs is relying largely on a pro-Trump message, and talks about standing with President Trump “against the establishment,” mirroring much of Neal Tapio’s anti-establishment rhetoric that he’s using out on the stump.
Stay tuned.
Dusty is going to win the nomination by a large margin but the liability for Dusty in the general may be his winning the office of PUC after elected and then abandoned it to serve as Chief of Staff for the Governor.
Snort. Dusty will destroy Bjorkman.
The soybean tariff is going to hurt a lot of South Dakota farmers, as a small business owner, Krebs is going to have to explain her support of President Trump on this issue.
Tapio and Krebs think saying Trumps name is the end all be all.
I’m glad they support Trump. It’s better than Thune and Daugaard supporting Hillary.
Dusty is hard to find a desire to support him. He’s goofy and seems establishment.
Tapio is incapable of accomplishing anything legislatively.
No mention of Krebs being secretary of state.
Maybe she can explain her support of the national popular vote and linking your campaign page to her official work page and breaking state and federal election law by doing so.