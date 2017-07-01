Krebs joins Dem Secretaries of State to refuse voter fraud probe

From the Associated Press/US News & World Report, apparently Secretary of State & Republican Congressional candidate Shantel Krebs is joining Democrat Secretaries of State to refuse sharing information with a national voter fraud probe which is seeking to determine whether allegations of widespread voter fraud are in fact true:

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on Wednesday gave secretaries of state about two weeks to provide about a dozen points of data. That request includes names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters. It also includes birthdates, the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers and any information about felony convictions and military status. Krebs spokesman Jason Williams said in an email to The Associated Press that she “will not share voter information with the commission.” Several Democratic secretaries of state had already said they would refuse to share the data. Trump has alleged, without evidence, that millions voted illegally in the 2016 elections. Democrats and voting rights groups have called the commission a sham.

As opposed to Krebs’ current blanket refusal, a couple of other Republicans concerned about certain aspects of the request have indicated they are willing to comply on a modified basis:

The White House bristled Friday at states refusing to cooperate with the commission. “I think that that is mostly political stunt,” Huckabee Sanders said when asked about the pushback. “This is a commission that’s asking for publicly available data and the fact that these governors wouldn’t be willing to turn that over – this is something that has been part of the commission’s discussion, which has bipartisan support and none of the members raised any concern whatsoever.” Other states have said that they do plan to hand over information, albeit less than the broad sweep outlined in the letters. Wisconsin’s elections commission administrator said that the state would give the public information for the standard $12,500 fee, but was not allowed to release other details such as dates of birth. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, a Republican, said his state would be handing over most of the requested information – noting that it is publicly available – though he said they would not provide portions of Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers because those are not.

What are your thoughts about the South Dakota Secretary of State refusing the Commission’s request, or the probe itself?