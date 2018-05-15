Krebs posts new campaign commercial – Drain the Corral Posted on May 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 14 Comments ↓ Congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs has a new campaign commercial up. And you can watch it here: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Very shallow commercial but regardless the many errors in her campaign and with the Tapio attacks Dusty will leave these two in the dust on his way to the nomination. She should just run for re-election for the office she is in now.
Not a good add for Kristi. Makes Noem look like a steer’s rear.
Was this a Noem ad 9 years ago?
Recycle, reuse should be Marty’s slogan. Good grief has Kristi done anything in 8 years?
The stage ad still holds the record for worst political ad ever. This is pretty good. So is dusty’s new one.
I predict 52/48 Jackley.
Noem will go on to be a token “conservative” talking head for CNN.
That’s a pretty ignorant statement. If you knew Noem at all you would know she’d have no interest in something like that.
I think your 52-48 is a possibility but Kristi will just go back to the farm and go about her life. Maybe run for one of the Senate seats when they’re open.
If you lose one race just wait for the next opportunity to run for something? That’s the definition of a career politician.
This is a good ad. It reminds me a lot of Larry Rhoden’s for Senate 4 years ago. That was also a good ad. Good commercials don’t always mean you win. Ask Larry.
PS- Dusty’s debt ad was better. His stage ad was worse. Shantel is a good candidate, but Dusty will still win. Tapio being in the race almost clinches that.
Well considering the same guy, Casey Phillips, did the Rhoden ad and this one, it makes sense that they remind you of each other.
I just hope Kristi’s loss doesn’t damage Rhoden. Might be best for him if she doesn’t announce her LT pick.
The “depth” issue for Krebs is real. She doesn’t have Dusty’s grasp of the issues or an ability to articulate outside her 3 speaking points.
Movie looks good til you hit the unmute button.
This a good ad for Shantel but agree that it’s not enough. Tapio still comes in at 12% + or -. Dusty wins largely on the weakness of the field. Having said that, his last debt ad was excellent. That ad swayed my wife to vote for him. The stage ad, however, was not well received and the ‘the full Dusty’ bit is amateurish.
As for Shantel, she’s not doing anything to damage herself, but if she tries to run for SOS that would anger a lot of Republican activists who are backing Barnett.
Dusty wins this one with a good margin.
This ad is fine, at best.