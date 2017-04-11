Krebs self-reports 141k raised in Congressional race.

Bypassing the media and sending out a press release directly to her mailing list, yesterday Secretary of State Shantel Krebs was boasting that she had raised nearly 141 thousand in her bid to be our state’s next Congressperson against former PUC Commissioner Dusty Johnson:

Since announcing her candidacy for U.S. House on March 13th, Shantel Krebs’ first report to the Federal Elections Commission shows an impressive $140,147 in contributions received in the first 18 days of her campaign, with $133,181.15 cash on hand. And… Shantel’s first quarter report shows broad support from across South Dakota, with nearly 40% of all donations from individual donors being $200 or less.

(From the release)

It is unknown if Krebs’ self-reporting includes what was spent on her roll-out, or if those bills are yet to come in.

The FEC forms won’t be filed for several days at best, which may provide a truer reflection of what was raised & what’s on hand for each candidate running in the race.