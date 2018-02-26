Krebs still trying to raise money on the strength of the Yankton newspaper poll, sends new fundraising letter out

I hate to mention it, but it’s kind of hard to ignore.

Remember back in January when I pointed out that Republican Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs was claiming “We are Winning” based on an unscientific on-line newspaper poll? Suffice it to say I think it’s a bit silly to put that much stock into them.

Unfortunately, a reader recently received this mail piece a full month after we debunked this silliness. And it’s still claiming that Krebs is winning the election (in bold red type). Which seems like more of a personal assertion at this point, as opposed to being proven by anyone’s neutral benchmark:

Shantel Krebs Feb Fundraising Letter by Pat Powers on Scribd

The other thing that struck me was that, at least the copy I received, had no personalization whatsoever. No salutation. Not even a ‘dear friend.’

Getting back to the content, in addition to the Yankton poll that ‘proves’ she’s ahead, Krebs touts her endorsements and includes the Kris Kobach endorsement that earned her a bit of negative press, as well as contention with opponent Neal Tapio. Along those lines, on an issue paper included with the mailing, Krebs does get into immigration where she declares:

Immigration There is no fix to our nation’s broken immigration system until we solve the problem of illegal immigration. We cannot undermine the safety of our citizens any longer; a strong border is a matter of national security. I will work with President Trump to secure our borders, implement extreme vetting, and build the wall.

So, there you have the latest from the Krebs campaign. Go ahead – read and review it for yourself, and let us know what you think.

