Krebs to announce for Congress this next week? Sources saying Barnett to SOS.

Something interesting has popped up.

In the last few days, a couple of the websites that I’d reported on a couple of months ago as being snapped up by the Production Monkeys ad firm in Aberdeen – the same firm that had handled Stace Nelson’s US Senate effort – in relation to Secretary of State Shantel Krebs seems to possibly be coming to life in the background of the internets.

Because as opposed to getting notices of “nothing there,” we’re now getting notices that give an impression of something actually being there.. but something we’re not allowed to see just yet:

This came about the same time a couple of days ago that Bob Mercer was reporting “Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is preparing to be the second candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. House to succeed Kristi in Congress.”

And now this afternoon, a trusted source is telling me that they’ve been informed that Krebs is preparing to announce her entrance into the Congressional race as early as this next week.

After previously passing on any indication of her plans when Dusty Johnson announced, this would place her 4 or 5 months behind Johnson in voter contacts and fundraising, something that Dusty has been able to use to his advantage, putting up very respectable numbers in the hunt for donors.

Krebs allegedly jumping in also coincides with multiple sources telling me this week that State Auditor Steve Barnett is not looking at running for State Treasurer, and instead may be looking to run for Secretary of State should the seat open up.

With Barnett being as popular as he is among the convention delegates, his overtures towards the office could completely shut out any of Krebs’ deputies, such as Teresa Bray or Tom Deadrick who might have had visions of running for the job.

So at this point, you can take thoughts of who was running for what office, throw them in a dice cup, and roll them bones, because things are setting themselves up for a far wilder 2018 than might have been expected!

Stay tuned.

Facebook Twitter