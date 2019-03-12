Krebs to guide students opting to go directly into health care from high school

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader is reporting this evening that Shantel Krebs has found a new job after her departure from the Secretary of State office, after her losing bid to be South Dakota’s lone representative in Congress:

Avera Health has named Shantel Krebs the administrator of Avera Academy, a new dual-credit program expected to launch next school year. The district announced the program in February.

and..

The new Avera partnership is a “beginning pathway” for potential Avera employees who don’t have the means to attend school beyond high school, said David Flicek, the CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Center. It’s also a chance for Avera to develop students beyond their first jobs, he said.