Kristi for Governor: $2.24 Million raised. $2.63 Million spent. $556K Cash on hand. The GOP is ALL IN for Kristi Noem!

Despite starting with a definite disadvantage, having had to run a primary election, the challenge was for Congresswoman Kristi Noem to ‘bring it,’ in terms of raising money to run in effect a second high level gubernatorial campaign. And it ‘was brought,’ with Kristi raising nearly a million dollars more than her Democrat opponent.

Kristi raised a tremendous $2.24 Million on top of the $1 million she started this portion of the election cycle with. In the election process, Congresswoman Noem spent $2.63 Million, and is left going into the last two weeks with $556K cash on hand, which I suspect will pose little barrier to the election.

One thing that I found interesting in looking at both reports is that for all the claims of Sutton having cross-party appeal, if you look at who is supporting Sutton, versus who is supporting Kristi…. Republicans have largely stayed with the home team, and are preparing to bring home a strong win in 2 weeks.

Kristi’s donor list ranges from those who I remember as young kids attending the GOP convention with their parents (Amanda Randall, I’m talking to you – say Hi to your dad for me), to those with a family pedigrees with the GOP such as Jordan Stoick, Russ Janklow and Mark Mickelson, and many more. Even Larry Pressler and his wife donated $1500 to Kristi.

In fact, as I continue to skim the list – I don’t have to guess – I know – that the GOP is behind it’s candidate for the office for Governor. If you look at the list – the GOP isn’t just behind Kristi.

At this point, I’d say the GOP is ALL IN for Kristi Noem.

