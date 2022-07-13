Kristi for Governor Accepts Debate Invitation from Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign accepted an invitation to a gubernatorial debate co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN. The debate will take place in Rapid City on September 30, shortly after the opening of early absentee voting. Governor Noem sent a letter to Representative Jamie Smith announcing that she accepted the debate invitation and challenging him to do the same.

“Now that I have accepted the invitation, I challenge you to do the same and await your answer,” Governor Noem wrote in the letter to Representative Smith. “Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye. I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same.”

The debate co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN will be the first and final debate that Governor Noem participates in this election cycle.

The letter from Governor Noem to Representative Smith is attached.

###