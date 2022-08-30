Kristi for Governor Announces “Businesses for Noem”

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched “Businesses for Noem,” a coalition of more than 100 businesses across South Dakota supporting Governor Kristi Noem in her reelection efforts.

“South Dakota is the most ‘Open for Business’ state in the nation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “With me, people know what you will get – small government and less regulation. I have never closed businesses. I keep taxes low and cut red tape to allow our businesses to succeed.”

If you and your business wish to join “Businesses for Noem,” click here to sign up.

The more than 100 businesses included in the initial launch of “Businesses for Noem” include:

Business A & A Water Services Rapid City AAA Rapid Storage Rapid City Aberle Photos Rapid City All Points Travel Milbank Alpine Inn Hill City American Benefits Agency Rapid City Americas Best Value Inn Hot Springs Assman Implement Mission Beckski’s Motorwerks Deadwood Black Hills Harley Davidson Rapid City Black Hills Welding & Fab Belle Fourche Book Your Billboard Sioux Falls Bridle Ridge Horse & RV Camp Custer Buche Auto Parts Pine Ridge Buche Foods Gregory Buche Foods Wagner Buche Foods Mission Buche Foods Pine Ridge Buche Foods Oacoma Buche Foods Sisseton Buche Hardware Martin Buche Hardware Pine Ridge Buche Hardware Sisseton Buche Hardware Winner Buckstorm LLC Rapid City Buffalo Chip Sturgis Byrne Companies Sioux Falls Cammack Ranch Supply Union Center Canyon Lake Resort Rapid City Cedar Pine Construction Inc. Sturgis Charo Automotive & U-Haul Box Elder Chauncey Phillips Trucking New Underwood Cole-Tac Rapid City Conrads Big “C” Electric Rapid City CyberClimb LLC Hartford Dakota Archery & Outdoor Sports Yankton Dakota Butcher Pierre Dakota Sales & Rental LLC Corsica Dave Hahler Automotive Inc Webster Didactic Productions Sioux Falls Downtown Dental Rapid City Dream Design International Inc. Rapid City Dustin Sinner Fine Art, Inc. Watertown Fuel Lift Black Hawk, SD G J Holsworth & Son Lawn Inc Rapid City Gators Pizza Pierre GE Associates, Inc. Martin Grossenburg Implement, Inc. Winner Growing Businesses Solutions LLC Spearfish Gus Stop Convenience Store Lake Nades Gus Stop Convenience Store White River Gus Stop Convenience Store Mission Gus Stop Convenience Store Wanblee Gus Stop Convenience Store Wagner Gus Stop Convenience Store Mission Gus Stop Convenience Store Winner Gus Stop Convenience Store Gregory H & T Bies Cattle Company Fairburn, SD Hilltop Steakhouse Greenville Hoffman Angus Ranch Eureka Holy Smokes Resort Keystone, SD Iron Horse Properties LLC Hill City Iverson Chrysler Center Mitchell Joes Place Bar and Grille Rapid City Joseph Global LLC. Rapid City LEAP SD LLC Rapid City Left Turn Haulers LLC Rapid City Lewis and Clark Resort Yankton LIV Hospitality LLC Rapid City ML Portraits Watertown Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company Custer Mystic Mountain Landscapes Rapid City Newell Sheep Yards Newell PCS Biotech Services Pierre Phillips Trucking Owanka Pickerel Lake Lodge Greenville Potter Shoe Co. Huron Premium Dakota Beef Goodwin Quality Auto Rapid City Rapid Fire Protection Rapid City RD Johnson Construction Company Sturgis Regional Foot Clinic Rapid City Rohly’s Bar Aberdeen Sage Brush Salon Faith Scull Construction SD Tactical Arms Whitewood Sign Pro Watertown Silver Eagle Consulting Lead Soundbody Sioux Falls Springs Coffee Hot Springs St. Onge Livestock St. Onge Steven Cutler Family Farm LLC Claremont Structure Properties LLC Watertown Sturgis Guns Sturgis Subway Gregory Taco John’s Mission Tangles & Turquoise Salon & Boutique Howes The Johnson Tree Company Thrive Family Chiropractic Rapid City Thunderstik Lodge Chamberlain Vifquain Construction Rapid City Vision Ag LLC Goodwin Dave Alden Welding Rapid City Western Hills Painting Willys Bar and Grille Hot Springs Winner Welding and Machine, Inc. Winner Y-L Saddlery Hot Springs

###