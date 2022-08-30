Kristi for Governor Announces “Businesses for Noem”
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched “Businesses for Noem,” a coalition of more than 100 businesses across South Dakota supporting Governor Kristi Noem in her reelection efforts.
“South Dakota is the most ‘Open for Business’ state in the nation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “With me, people know what you will get – small government and less regulation. I have never closed businesses. I keep taxes low and cut red tape to allow our businesses to succeed.”
The more than 100 businesses included in the initial launch of “Businesses for Noem” include:
|Business
|A & A Water Services
|Rapid City
|AAA Rapid Storage
|Rapid City
|Aberle Photos
|Rapid City
|All Points Travel
|Milbank
|Alpine Inn
|Hill City
|American Benefits Agency
|Rapid City
|Americas Best Value Inn
|Hot Springs
|Assman Implement
|Mission
|Beckski’s Motorwerks
|Deadwood
|Black Hills Harley Davidson
|Rapid City
|Black Hills Welding & Fab
|Belle Fourche
|Book Your Billboard
|Sioux Falls
|Bridle Ridge Horse & RV Camp
|Custer
|Buche Auto Parts
|Pine Ridge
|Buche Foods
|Gregory
|Buche Foods
|Wagner
|Buche Foods
|Mission
|Buche Foods
|Pine Ridge
|Buche Foods
|Oacoma
|Buche Foods
|Sisseton
|Buche Hardware
|Martin
|Buche Hardware
|Pine Ridge
|Buche Hardware
|Sisseton
|Buche Hardware
|Winner
|Buckstorm LLC
|Rapid City
|Buffalo Chip
|Sturgis
|Byrne Companies
|Sioux Falls
|Cammack Ranch Supply
|Union Center
|Canyon Lake Resort
|Rapid City
|Cedar Pine Construction Inc.
|Sturgis
|Charo Automotive & U-Haul
|Box Elder
|Chauncey Phillips Trucking
|New Underwood
|Cole-Tac
|Rapid City
|Conrads Big “C” Electric
|Rapid City
|CyberClimb LLC
|Hartford
|Dakota Archery & Outdoor Sports
|Yankton
|Dakota Butcher
|Pierre
|Dakota Sales & Rental LLC
|Corsica
|Dave Hahler Automotive Inc
|Webster
|Didactic Productions
|Sioux Falls
|Downtown Dental
|Rapid City
|Dream Design International Inc.
|Rapid City
|Dustin Sinner Fine Art, Inc.
|Watertown
|Fuel Lift
|Black Hawk, SD
|G J Holsworth & Son Lawn Inc
|Rapid City
|Gators Pizza
|Pierre
|GE Associates, Inc.
|Martin
|Grossenburg Implement, Inc.
|Winner
|Growing Businesses Solutions LLC
|Spearfish
|Gus Stop Convenience Store
|Lake Nades
|Gus Stop Convenience Store
|White River
|Gus Stop Convenience Store
|Mission
|Gus Stop Convenience Store
|Wanblee
|Gus Stop Convenience Store
|Wagner
|Gus Stop Convenience Store
|Mission
|Gus Stop Convenience Store
|Winner
|Gus Stop Convenience Store
|Gregory
|H & T Bies Cattle Company
|Fairburn, SD
|Hilltop Steakhouse
|Greenville
|Hoffman Angus Ranch
|Eureka
|Holy Smokes Resort
|Keystone, SD
|Iron Horse Properties LLC
|Hill City
|Iverson Chrysler Center
|Mitchell
|Joes Place Bar and Grille
|Rapid City
|Joseph Global LLC.
|Rapid City
|LEAP SD LLC
|Rapid City
|Left Turn Haulers LLC
|Rapid City
|Lewis and Clark Resort
|Yankton
|LIV Hospitality LLC
|Rapid City
|ML Portraits
|Watertown
|Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company
|Custer
|Mystic Mountain Landscapes
|Rapid City
|Newell Sheep Yards
|Newell
|PCS Biotech Services
|Pierre
|Phillips Trucking
|Owanka
|Pickerel Lake Lodge
|Greenville
|Potter Shoe Co.
|Huron
|Premium Dakota Beef
|Goodwin
|Quality Auto
|Rapid City
|Rapid Fire Protection
|Rapid City
|RD Johnson Construction Company
|Sturgis
|Regional Foot Clinic
|Rapid City
|Rohly’s Bar
|Aberdeen
|Sage Brush Salon
|Faith
|Scull Construction
|SD Tactical Arms
|Whitewood
|Sign Pro
|Watertown
|Silver Eagle Consulting
|Lead
|Soundbody
|Sioux Falls
|Springs Coffee
|Hot Springs
|St. Onge Livestock
|St. Onge
|Steven Cutler Family Farm LLC
|Claremont
|Structure Properties LLC
|Watertown
|Sturgis Guns
|Sturgis
|Subway
|Gregory
|Taco John’s
|Mission
|Tangles & Turquoise Salon & Boutique
|Howes
|The Johnson Tree Company
|Thrive Family Chiropractic
|Rapid City
|Thunderstik Lodge
|Chamberlain
|Vifquain Construction
|Rapid City
|Vision Ag LLC
|Goodwin
|Dave Alden Welding
|Rapid City
|Western Hills Painting
|Willys Bar and Grille
|Hot Springs
|Winner Welding and Machine, Inc.
|Winner
|Y-L Saddlery
|Hot Springs
I now know whom to boycott