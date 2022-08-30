Kristi for Governor Announces “Businesses for Noem”

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched “Businesses for Noem,” a coalition of more than 100 businesses across South Dakota supporting Governor Kristi Noem in her reelection efforts.

“South Dakota is the most ‘Open for Business’ state in the nation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “With me, people know what you will get – small government and less regulation. I have never closed businesses. I keep taxes low and cut red tape to allow our businesses to succeed.”

The more than 100 businesses included in the initial launch of “Businesses for Noem” include:

Business             
A & A Water Services Rapid City
AAA Rapid Storage Rapid City
Aberle Photos Rapid City
All Points Travel Milbank
Alpine Inn Hill City
American Benefits Agency Rapid City
Americas Best Value Inn Hot Springs
Assman Implement Mission
Beckski’s Motorwerks Deadwood
Black Hills Harley Davidson Rapid City
Black Hills Welding & Fab Belle Fourche
Book Your Billboard Sioux Falls
Bridle Ridge Horse & RV Camp Custer
Buche Auto Parts Pine Ridge
Buche Foods Gregory
Buche Foods Wagner
Buche Foods Mission
Buche Foods Pine Ridge
Buche Foods Oacoma
Buche Foods Sisseton
Buche Hardware Martin
Buche Hardware Pine Ridge
Buche Hardware Sisseton
Buche Hardware Winner
Buckstorm LLC Rapid City
Buffalo Chip Sturgis
Byrne Companies Sioux Falls
Cammack Ranch Supply Union Center
Canyon Lake Resort Rapid City
Cedar Pine Construction Inc. Sturgis
Charo Automotive & U-Haul Box Elder
Chauncey Phillips Trucking New Underwood
Cole-Tac Rapid City
Conrads Big “C” Electric Rapid City
CyberClimb LLC Hartford
Dakota Archery & Outdoor Sports Yankton
Dakota Butcher Pierre
Dakota Sales & Rental LLC Corsica
Dave Hahler Automotive Inc Webster
Didactic Productions Sioux Falls
Downtown Dental Rapid City
Dream Design International Inc. Rapid City
Dustin Sinner Fine Art, Inc. Watertown
Fuel Lift Black Hawk, SD
G J Holsworth & Son Lawn Inc Rapid City
Gators Pizza Pierre
GE Associates, Inc. Martin
Grossenburg Implement, Inc. Winner
Growing Businesses Solutions LLC Spearfish
Gus Stop Convenience Store Lake Nades
Gus Stop Convenience Store White River
Gus Stop Convenience Store Mission
Gus Stop Convenience Store Wanblee
Gus Stop Convenience Store Wagner
Gus Stop Convenience Store Mission
Gus Stop Convenience Store Winner
Gus Stop Convenience Store Gregory
H & T Bies Cattle Company Fairburn, SD
Hilltop Steakhouse Greenville
Hoffman Angus Ranch Eureka
Holy Smokes Resort Keystone, SD
Iron Horse Properties LLC Hill City
Iverson Chrysler Center Mitchell
Joes Place Bar and Grille Rapid City
Joseph Global LLC. Rapid City
LEAP SD LLC Rapid City
Left Turn Haulers LLC Rapid City
Lewis and Clark Resort Yankton
LIV Hospitality LLC Rapid City
ML Portraits Watertown
Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company Custer
Mystic Mountain Landscapes Rapid City
Newell Sheep Yards Newell
PCS Biotech Services Pierre
Phillips Trucking Owanka
Pickerel Lake Lodge Greenville
Potter Shoe Co. Huron
Premium Dakota Beef Goodwin
Quality Auto Rapid City
Rapid Fire Protection Rapid City
RD Johnson Construction Company Sturgis
Regional Foot Clinic Rapid City
Rohly’s Bar Aberdeen
Sage Brush Salon Faith
Scull Construction
SD Tactical Arms Whitewood
Sign Pro Watertown
Silver Eagle Consulting Lead
Soundbody Sioux Falls
Springs Coffee Hot Springs
St. Onge Livestock St. Onge
Steven Cutler Family Farm LLC Claremont
Structure Properties LLC Watertown
Sturgis Guns Sturgis
Subway Gregory
Taco John’s Mission
Tangles & Turquoise Salon & Boutique Howes
The Johnson Tree Company
Thrive Family Chiropractic Rapid City
Thunderstik Lodge Chamberlain
Vifquain Construction Rapid City
Vision Ag LLC Goodwin
Dave Alden Welding Rapid City
Western Hills Painting
Willys Bar and Grille Hot Springs
Winner Welding and Machine, Inc. Winner
Y-L Saddlery Hot Springs

