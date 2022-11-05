Kristi for Governor Announces RALLY IN RAPID
RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – On Monday, November 7, Governor Kristi Noem will host the RALLY IN RAPID at the Barnett Fieldhouse at the Monument in Rapid City.
Doors will open at 5pm MT. Special guest speakers will deliver remarks starting at 6pm MT. At approximately 7pm MT, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, will take the stage.
Special Guest Speakers:
- Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden
- Congressman Dusty Johnson
- Monae Johnson, Candidate for Secretary of State
- Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner
- Josh Haeder, State Treasurer
- Marty Jackley, Candidate for Attorney General
- Rich Sattgast, State Auditor
- Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands
- Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party
WHAT: RALLY IN RAPID
WHO: Governor Kristi Noem, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and candidates for statewide elected offices
WHEN: Monday November 7; Doors open at 5:00 pm MT; special guest speakers begin speaking at 6pm MT; the 33rd Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, takes the stage at 7pm MT.
WHERE: Barnett Fieldhouse, the Monument, 444 Mt. Rushmore Rd. N. Rapid City, South Dakota 57701.
###
18 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Announces RALLY IN RAPID”
You don’t have to do this, Marty.
Marty don’t listen to elk. He’s the village idiot.
Actually, Marty very intelligent. Far from village idiot.
Bought and paid for candidate
In my experience, the village idiot is almost always the one calling other people names.
Where is Odenbach?
He’s on the Smith bus.
No name calling just stating a fact.
Is this a joke?
The GOP candidate are getting together…no headliners? Yawn
Hey, maybe Noem can throw out to her fanboys all that, um, stuff she’s been running in her commercials.
I can’t wait to hear all the wonderful incites from Brocky!
Is there anyone you don’t hate? Besides leftist, baby-killing Marxists who want to kill our youth with “CANNIBIS”?
I don’t hate anyone. Why do you ask?
After all these Democrat comments, I am wondering…where are Jamie Smith’s rallies. Oh, sorry, that’s right, he would only have to rent a phone booth.
Actually he would have to rent two…he would occupy one by himself.
It doesn’t mention tickets so I would guess this is an invitation only event
You cant control the message if you dont RSVP or invite only
Is tonchi going to speak?