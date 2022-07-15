Kristi for Governor Declines Debate Hosted by SDPB
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, in response to an inquiry from South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) regarding why Governor Noem does not plan to participate in their gubernatorial debate, the Kristi for Governor campaign announced that they will not be participating in the debate due to extreme leftist slant from National Public Radio (NPR) and SDPB.
“For years, we have watched as NPR and SDPB both drifted further and further to the left. The final straw was NPR eliminating the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on the 4th of July,” said Ian Fury, Communications Director for Kristi for Governor. “In the past, Governor Noem has made clear that she will not participate in debates hosted by hyper-partisan organizations or outlets. SDPB has repeatedly promoted the radical effort to re-write American history and cancel our Founding Fathers. As Governor Noem said at Mount Rushmore, ‘To attempt to cancel the Founding generation is an attempt to cancel our own freedoms.’ Governor Noem has participated in this debate in the past, but SDPB’s extreme leftward swing precludes the possibility of a fair debate.”
Earlier this week, the Kristi for Governor campaign accepted a debate invitation from Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN, and Governor Noem challenged her Democrat opponent to do the same.
On July 4, 2022, NPR eliminated its annual tradition of reading the Declaration of Independence and replaced it with a discussion on “what equality means.”
SDPB has repeatedly voiced opposition to Governor Noem’s efforts to promote a true and honest teaching of American history. Last year, they brought Marxist professor Ibram X. Kendi on the air to criticize Governor Noem’s efforts. Kendi’s radical teachings reject the basic fabric of American society with statements like “Capitalism is essentially racist.” SDPB did nothing to press him on these claims.
8 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Declines Debate Hosted by SDPB”
LOL. Thanks for that Ian.
Something we can agree on.
I believe their funding should be yanked, and we should be sending all audio transmissions asynchronously over copper wire (Podcasting) or short range shielded RF with warning signs (to transmit Podcasts to memory buffers of devices).
Smith should agree to it, invite the libertarian (Quint?), and insist on an empty podium for Noem.
Noem should release an interview on Spearfish City Limits at the same time as that “debate”.
Or, why not host an asynchronous debate on YouTube with 5 minute back-and-forth?
Whichever team has the high ground on the issues would most certainly have that demonstrated.
To be fair, no one is stopping anyone from reading the Declaration of Independence whenever or wherever they like. Knock it off with the drama.
To be fair, read Ian’s statement “The final straw was NPR eliminating the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on the 4th of July.”
There’s nothing in Ian’s statment about stopping anyone from reading the Delaration. NPR made the decision to break from its tradition of reading the Declaration and instead “examines what equality means,” per NPR’s treeat:
“This July 4th we break with tradition. Instead of a reading of the Declaration of Independence @NPRinskeep examines what equality means and has meant in this document. Important segment about our past and future…produced by @marcarivers
and @bgordemer.”
yawn. as if they sat on pins and needles every july 4 waiting for the declaration of independence to be read.
NPR can do whatever they want and instead complaining about it Noem and Ian can start their own traditions. There are more pressing issues at hand.
Maybe she was concerned that Candy Crowly was going to be the moderator and help Mr. Smith with the answers?
Just askin’!
I’ve believed that NPR and the like –no matter what the political leanings — should NOT be funded by taxpayers’ dollars. If the listeners like the station, then the listeners should pay for it.